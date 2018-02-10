MLB Rumors: How Jake Arrieta Can Earn Lucrative Contract As Free Agent

Photo via Jim Young/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jake Arrieta won’t lack suitors if he’s willing to budge.

A number of teams are interested in signing the free-agent pitcher to a lucrative, short-term contract if he changes his demand for a long-term deal, ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Friday on Twitter.

Arrieta is among the prominent players who remain out of contract as Spring Training begins for most teams.

The Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals have been rumored to be interested in Arrieta this offseason, but none appear willing to offer him the $200 million contract he reportedly was eyeing last year.

Arrieta, 31, just might have to change tact if he wants to pitch in the big leagues in 2018.