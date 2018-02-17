MLB Rumors: Latest On Red Sox’s Potential Contract With Eduardo Nunez

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

You might not want to pencil Eduardo Nunez into the Boston Red Sox’s opening-day lineup just yet.

Multiple reports surfaced Thursday indicating the Red Sox and Nunez had agreed to a one-year contract with a player option for 2019, pending a physical. But while Nunez was at the Red Sox’s Spring Training facility in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday, a deal between the versatile infielder and the club hasn’t been finalized, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, who spoke with Nunez.

“We’re just trying to figure out what’s going on,” Nunez told Speier while leaving Jet Blue Park. “I just came here to visit with my friends, to visit with my teammates.

“(The Red Sox will) let you know when we have something.”

FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman also reported Saturday that Nunez and the Sox have yet to reach a deal.

eduardo nunez red sox deal is a 2-year deal (since 2nd year is a player option). still finalizing. @EvanDrellich is on top of it. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 17, 2018

Assuming Nunez is healthy (which, given how last season ended, is a big assumption), the Red Sox could use his bat and positional versatility on the roster.

After the San Francisco Giants traded Nunez to the Red Sod ahead of last season’s MLB trade deadline, he hit .321 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs in 38 games. That kind of pop could give Boston’s lineup a significant boost.

Furthermore, the Red Sox could use an extra body to play second base, as Dustin Pedroia continues his recovery from offseason knee surgery.