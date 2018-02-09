MLB Rumors: Logan Morrison On Red Sox’s Radar Amid J.D. Martinez Uncertainty?

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox evidently are covering their bases in case J.D. Martinez signs elsewhere.

Martinez has been linked to the Red Sox all offseason, but Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported Thursday that fellow free agent slugger Logan Morrison is on Boston’s radar as a backup plan.

Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston corroborated that report Friday, saying the Red Sox have been in touch with Morrison’s camp even though they still want Martinez.

This comes on the heels of The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reporting earlier this week, citing sources, that Martinez is fed up with the Red Sox’s inflexibility. Martinez’s agent, Scott Boras, subsequently denied that report, telling Drellich the veteran outfielder was “involved in multiple negotiations and is pleased with the participants and the good faith process.”

Martinez is the more desirable target after a 2017 season in which he hit .303 with 45 home runs, 104 RBIs and 1.066 OPS in 119 games with the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks. The 30-year-old outfielder is widely considered one of the best free agents available and would be a huge addition to the middle of Boston’s order.

Morrison, 30, isn’t a slouch, though, and he’d also provide some pop as a first baseman/desginated hitter. LoMo hit .246 with the Tampa Bay Rays last season while posting career highs in home runs (38), RBI (85) and OPS (.868).