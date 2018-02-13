MLB Rumors: Red Sox Among Teams Attending Tim Lincecum Showcase

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tim Lincecum’s glory days may be far behind him, but that hasn’t stopped him from mounting a comeback attempt, and it appears the Boston Red Sox reportedly are among the teams willing to at least see what the 33-year-old has left in the tank.

Lincecum — who hasn’t played since the 2016 season — will be holding a workout Thursday in Seattle that will allow teams to take a look at him throwing in hopes of inking a deal. Although he hasn’t been on an MLB roster since being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 6, 2016, at least 10 teams are going to take a look, with the Red Sox among them according to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman and Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam.

It’s understandable why teams would at least consider seeing what “The Freak” is capable of nowadays, especially with the offseason otherwise moving slowly. He has been part of three World Series-winning teams with the San Francisco Giants, has won a pair of Cy Young Awards and has thrown two no-hitters, with the most recent example coming in 2014.

Heyman also added in his report that there are “hints” that Lincecum has shown some encouraging velocity, a feature that was absent when he played for the Angels in 2016 following hip surgery.

In December 2017, a photo was posted of a jacked Lincecum working out, and the tweet accompanying it noted that a public workout would be on the way.

Among some of the other teams reportedly expected to watch Lincecum pitch include a few of Boston’s American League East rivals in the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.