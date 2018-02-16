MLB Rumors: Red Sox Working On Re-Signing Free Agent Eduardo Nunez

The Boston Red Sox could be adding a little more depth to their infield by bringing back a familiar face.
The Red Sox reportedly are working to re-sign free-agent infielder Eduardo Nunez, pending a physical. Nunez came to Boston in a trade last season with the San Francisco Giants ahead of the 2017 MLB trade deadline.
Signing the 30-year-old would add some depth at second base while Dustin Pedroia rehabs from knee surgery. Once Pedroia returns, Nunez has proven to be able to play all over the field.
Nunez made quite the impression in his time with the Red Sox last season. Over his 38 games in Boston, he hit .321 with 20 extra-base hits (including eight home runs) while playing four different positions.
His appearance in the postseason was short-lived, however, as he re-aggravated a knee injury running out of the batter’s box during his first at-bat in the American League Division Series.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP