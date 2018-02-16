MLB Rumors: Red Sox Working On Re-Signing Free Agent Eduardo Nunez

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox could be adding a little more depth to their infield by bringing back a familiar face.

The Red Sox reportedly are working to re-sign free-agent infielder Eduardo Nunez, pending a physical. Nunez came to Boston in a trade last season with the San Francisco Giants ahead of the 2017 MLB trade deadline.

The Red Sox have an agreement to sign Eduardo Nunez pending physical, but given his ailments of last year, that’s not a slam dunk — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 15, 2018

Source: Infielder Eduardo Nunez has agreed to a contract with the Red Sox. The deal is not official. Teammate @IanMBrowne reported the sides were gaining momentum. — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) February 15, 2018

Signing the 30-year-old would add some depth at second base while Dustin Pedroia rehabs from knee surgery. Once Pedroia returns, Nunez has proven to be able to play all over the field.

Nunez made quite the impression in his time with the Red Sox last season. Over his 38 games in Boston, he hit .321 with 20 extra-base hits (including eight home runs) while playing four different positions.

His appearance in the postseason was short-lived, however, as he re-aggravated a knee injury running out of the batter’s box during his first at-bat in the American League Division Series.