MLB Rumors: Twins Offer Trade For Rays’ Chris Archer Amid Frantic Pitching Search

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Minnesota Twins want Chris Archer to fill their biggest offseason need.

The Twins approached the Tampa Bay Rays two weeks ago with a for the right-handed started pitcher, The Star Tribune’s La Velle E. Neal III reported Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the Twins’ plans. The Twins are determined to bolster their starting rotation and have identified Archer as a potential fit in the aftermath of their failed pursuit of Yu Darvish, who agreed to join the Chicago Cubs as a free agent Saturday.

The Rays seemingly rejected the Twins’ offer for Archer, 29, whose pitching ability and contract flexibility make him an attractive trade target. Archer’s contract will pay him $13.75 million combined in 2018 and 2019, and his club holds options of 9$ million option in 2020 and $11 million in 2021.

Tampa reportedly wants outfielder Max Kepler in any trade with Minnesota.

Minnesota also might consider pursuing free-agent pitchers Lance Lynn and Alex Cobb, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals’ and Rays, respectively, in 2017. Minnesota also would welcome Jake Arrieta, but sources believe the team’s chances of signing him are “remote.”