MLB Teams To Wear Stoneman Douglas High School Caps To Florida Shooting Victims

Victims of the Florida high school shooting won’t be far from the minds of Major League Baseball teams this weekend.

Every MLB team will wear Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School caps this weekend prior to their respective Spring Training games, MLB announced via Twitter.

The gesture is meant to honor victims of the horrific school shooting in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 students last Wednesday.

Some teams undoubtedly will wear the Stoneman Douglas caps during their games. The Chicago Cubs, whose first baseman Anthony Rizzo graduated from the school in 2007 and delivered an emotional speech at a recent vigil, appear to be a likely candidate to wear the high school’s caps for all nine innings.