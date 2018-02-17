MMA Fighter Starts Fight By Running Like Cheetah, Quickly Gets Taken Down

Ronie Leon might not know how to finish a fight, but he sure knows how to start one.

The Brazilian MMA fighter began his bout with Ross Richardson on Friday at Bellator 194 by running like a cheetah out of his corner. But while Leon’s antics certainly looked cool, they ultimately served no purpose, as Richardson quickly took him to the ground. Richardson eventually beat Leon in Round 2 via technical knockout.

Check out Leon’s starting dash.

If you want to say Leon looked more like a frog or a gorilla than a cheetah, we won’t argue . Either way, it was an interesting way to start a fight, to say the least.

However, Leon might want to ditch the animal-kingdom hijinks and focus on, you know, winning.