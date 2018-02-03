MMA Fighter Stretchered Off After Knocking Himself Out In First Round

One of the scariest MMA knockouts you’ll ever see happened in Rhode Island on Friday.
There were no punches, kicks or submissions involved, however.
Tim Caron scored a knockout of Timothy Woods just 83 seconds into their bout at CES MMA 48. But it was somewhat of a hollow victory for Caron, as Woods actually knocked himself out while attempting to take Caron to the ground.
Check this out:
Wow.
As you can see, Woods lost consciousness after slamming his head on the mat. He laid on the ground for several minutes before finally coming to.
Pretty scary sight.
Woods eventually was stretched out of the octagon, but was responsive and moving his extremities, according to Sherdog.com.
Let’s hope Woods makes a speedy recovery.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP