MMA Fighter Stretchered Off After Knocking Himself Out In First Round

One of the scariest MMA knockouts you’ll ever see happened in Rhode Island on Friday.

There were no punches, kicks or submissions involved, however.

Tim Caron scored a knockout of Timothy Woods just 83 seconds into their bout at CES MMA 48. But it was somewhat of a hollow victory for Caron, as Woods actually knocked himself out while attempting to take Caron to the ground.

Check this out:

Tim Caron vs. Timothy Woods #CES48 Yup Self KO pic.twitter.com/CP2Nr5fHxd — Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) February 3, 2018

Wow.

As you can see, Woods lost consciousness after slamming his head on the mat. He laid on the ground for several minutes before finally coming to.

Timothy Woods coming to minutes after being KO'd #CES48 pic.twitter.com/Q5TSpFdCck — Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) February 3, 2018

Pretty scary sight.

Woods eventually was stretched out of the octagon, but was responsive and moving his extremities, according to Sherdog.com.

Timothy Woods goes out on the stretcher after several minutes but was responsive and moving his arms. #CES48 — Sherdog.com (@sherdogdotcom) February 3, 2018

Let’s hope Woods makes a speedy recovery.