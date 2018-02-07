Mom Wearing Alabama, Tennessee Gear Storms Off After Son Picks Florida

Tuesday was a big day for many college-bound athletes around the country, but it may be remembered for the wrong reasons for one University of Florida commit.
Jacob Copeland — the No. 5 wide receiver recruit in the country according to ESPN — had a decision between Alabama, Florida and Tennessee, and for Tuesday’s National Signing Day, his mom showed up decked out in Tennessee and Bama garb.
Though she and his coach reportedly encouraged the Escambia High, Fla. senior to commit to the Crimson Tide, he instead went with Florida and his mom proceeded to walk off the set.
Not a good reaction.
You’ll notice she did come back and give her son a hug after he spoke, even though she still was wearing the apparel of the two schools he turned down.
Despite her reaction, it’s great for him to be able to commit to a Division 1 school and be able to take his game to the next level.
Thumbnail photo via Twitter Screengrab/@ESPNCFB
