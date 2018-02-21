NASCAR Drive For Diversity Graduates Have ‘Lot Of Talent,’ Roush Fenway Says

Although Roush Fenway Racing admits receiving the Team Award at the 11th Annual NASCAR Drive For Diversity Awards was special, RFR doesn’t promote inclusiveness for the recognition.

Roush Fenway’s vice president of marketing operations and communications, Kevin Woods, told NESN Fuel’s Courtney Cox on Wednesday that it directly benefits by participating in NASCAR’s D4D program. Woods noted that, while D4D is a good marketing tool for NASCAR, it’s an even better recruiting tool for teams.

RFR, having taken part in the initiative since its inception, has recruited talented Drive For Diversity graduates to fill various roles throughout the organization.

Three members of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s pit crew — tire carrier Kevin Richardson, tire changer Rafael Diaz and jackman Mike Russell — were plucked from the program, with Diaz an Russell becoming the first D4D alumni to win a national series championship in 2015 with Chris Buescher in the Xfinity Series. Darrell Wallace Jr., who recently finished second in his maiden Daytona 500 with Richard Petty Motorsports, similarly was picked up by Roush Fenway out of D4D.

And the team’s commitment to owner Jack Roush’s belief in a culture of openness extends beyond the track.

In addition to crew members and drivers, Woods claims that Roush also uses the D4D talent pool to fill behind-the-scenes roles, such as in RFR’s marketing department.

For Wood’s full interview with NESN Fuel, watch the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports Images