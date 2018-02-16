NASCAR Luxury: Bubba Wallace Video Reveals Ryan Blaney’s Killer Motorhome

Life on the road is pretty sweet for NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney.

After winning the first of the two Can-Am Duels at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, the 24-year-old Blaney had his motorhome invaded by close friend and fellow driver Darrell Wallace Jr., who finished third in the same Duel. Wallace documented his visit, which he intended to be nothing more than a buddy-buddy encounter/interview.

The star of the show, however, was Blaney’s motorhome, which redefines RV luxury.

Check this out:

How about that… https://t.co/xNwLEWIkk8 — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) February 16, 2018

What a couple goofballs.

While we’re fairly confident there isn’t a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver without a nice motorhome, it’s hard to fathom any having a nicer one than Blaney, particularly one in only his third full-time Cup season.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images