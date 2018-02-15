NBA Analyst Suggests Cavs May Be Better Now Than When They Had Kyrie Irving

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

With two games as the sample size, it appears as though the Cleveland Cavaliers are back on track.

Since making a slew of moves at the NBA trade deadline that saw them bring in four players that filled essential needs, the Cavs have looked good on the floor for the first time in over a month.

So good, in fact, that FOX Sports 1 analyst Chris Broussard suggested Wednesday on “Undisputed” that Cleveland actually may be better now than when they had Kyrie Irving on the roster.

Take a listen to his reasoning:

"The Cavs could be better than they were with Kyrie." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/P6BjddYNfd — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 14, 2018

This certainly is an interesting take given how few games the Cavs have played with their new squad, there’s plenty of time for things to go awry (or get even better for that matter). What’s more, it’s not like the Cavs didn’t have any success with Irving, they won the NBA title in 2016 thanks in many ways to his contributions.

Of course at the base of it, this is being an apologist for Cavs GM Koby Altman, who grossly mishandled the trade that sent Irving to the Boston Celtics.

In any event, had they not traded Irving they wouldn’t have received Jae Crowder and Isaiah Thomas, who were part of the trades that sent those George Hil, Rodney Hood, Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson to Cleveland.