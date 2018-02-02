NBA Announces 3-Point Shootout, Slam Dunk Contest, Skills Competition Contestants

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The NBA announced Thursday night the participants for the All-Star Saturday events Feb. 17 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, and only one player from the Boston Celtics will be taking part.

C’s center Al Horford, who was selected to the All-Star Game as a reserve and drafted to Team Stephen Curry, will compete in the Skills Challenge.

Horford is joined by Utah Jazz forward Donovan Mitchell, Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markannen, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray and defending champ Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks.

The 3-point shootout is the second event of the evening. Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon will defend his title against Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George, Miami Heat forward Wayne Ellington, Los Angeles Clippers forward Tobias Harris, Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and Golden State Warriors guard Kay Thompson.

The Slam Dunk Contest, of course, will conclude the night’s events. The contestants consist of Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr., Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon, Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance and Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo.