NBA Prospect Zion Williamson Destroys Opponents In Latest Highlights

Zion Williamson is a man among boys.
The high school basketball phenom is known for his jaw-dropping highlights, and he contributed a few more Tuesday night in the South Carolina Independent School Association Class 2A quarterfinals. Williamson and Spartanburg Day routed The King’s Academy 91-54, and the future Duke Blue Devil stole the show with a ridiculously aggressive block as well as a pair of incredible dunks.
Check out these highlights:
Yikes.
Here’s another look at Williamson’s crazy block:
This dunk didn’t make the initial highlight real, but it brought the house down nevertheless:
That’s not even fair.
In case you’re unfamiliar with Williamson, here are a few of his other showstopping plays from the 2017-18 season:
It remains to be seen if Williamson will get a harsh dose of reality once he starts playing in the ACC, but it’s hard to fathom him not succeeding with that kind of freakish athleticism.
The 6-foot-6, 272-pound power forward is ranked No. 2 on ESPN’s Top 100 for the 2018 high school class, behind fellow Duke commit R.J. Barrett.
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Blake/USA TODAY Sports Images
