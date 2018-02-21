High School

NBA Prospect Zion Williamson Destroys Opponents In Latest Highlights

by on Wed, Feb 21, 2018 at 11:02AM
Zion Williamson is a man among boys.

The high school basketball phenom is known for his jaw-dropping highlights, and he contributed a few more Tuesday night in the South Carolina Independent School Association Class 2A quarterfinals. Williamson and Spartanburg Day routed The King’s Academy 91-54, and the future Duke Blue Devil stole the show with a ridiculously aggressive block as well as a pair of incredible dunks.

Check out these highlights:

Yikes.

Here’s another look at Williamson’s crazy block:

This dunk didn’t make the initial highlight real, but it brought the house down nevertheless:

That’s not even fair.

In case you’re unfamiliar with Williamson, here are a few of his other showstopping plays from the 2017-18 season:

It remains to be seen if Williamson will get a harsh dose of reality once he starts playing in the ACC, but it’s hard to fathom him not succeeding with that kind of freakish athleticism.

The 6-foot-6, 272-pound power forward is ranked No. 2 on ESPN’s Top 100 for the 2018 high school class, behind fellow Duke commit R.J. Barrett.

