NBA Prospect Zion Williamson Destroys Opponents In Latest Highlights

Zion Williamson is a man among boys.

The high school basketball phenom is known for his jaw-dropping highlights, and he contributed a few more Tuesday night in the South Carolina Independent School Association Class 2A quarterfinals. Williamson and Spartanburg Day routed The King’s Academy 91-54, and the future Duke Blue Devil stole the show with a ridiculously aggressive block as well as a pair of incredible dunks.

Check out these highlights:

WATCH: @ZionW32 with an INSANE block and 360 walk-off dunk at the first half buzzer. Duke is getting a star! The crowd reactions are just as good as his plays. Spartanburg Day leads King's Academy 51-26 at the half of the 2A boys semis @WLTX #Duke #Zion pic.twitter.com/NSqnzTYuDn — Joe Cook (@JoeCookSports) February 21, 2018

Yikes.

Here’s another look at Williamson’s crazy block:

This poor kid trying to score on Zion Williamson… pic.twitter.com/jUkv850nTR — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) February 21, 2018

This dunk didn’t make the initial highlight real, but it brought the house down nevertheless:

How have kids not learned by now that if Zion Williamson goes up, get outta the way!? Smh… pic.twitter.com/rvjnM290Iv — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) February 21, 2018

That’s not even fair.

In case you’re unfamiliar with Williamson, here are a few of his other showstopping plays from the 2017-18 season:

It remains to be seen if Williamson will get a harsh dose of reality once he starts playing in the ACC, but it’s hard to fathom him not succeeding with that kind of freakish athleticism.

The 6-foot-6, 272-pound power forward is ranked No. 2 on ESPN’s Top 100 for the 2018 high school class, behind fellow Duke commit R.J. Barrett.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Blake/USA TODAY Sports Images