NBA Rumors: Cavs Trading Isaiah Thomas To Lakers In Multi-Player Deal

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Isaiah Thomas said Wednesday night he’s “tired of being traded.” The Cleveland Cavaliers don’t seem care, though.

The Cavs have agreed to a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers to send Thomas, Channing Frye and their own 2018 first-round draft pick to L.A. in return for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr., ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday, citing league sources.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor was the first to report the Cavs’ side of the deal.

The trade is an interesting move for Cleveland, as it helps the Lakers clear cap space for a potential run at LeBron James in 2018 free agency. Thomas and Frye both are on expiring contracts and will be free agents this summer. But the Cavs actually might try to keep James, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

Cavs are taking on long-term money and helping the Lakers clear cap space, opening up LA's 2018 free agency dreams. The Cavs are wagering they're keeping LeBron with this move. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) February 8, 2018

Thomas, meanwhile, moves to his his third team in less than six months. The 29-year-old guard played just 15 games total with Cleveland and didn’t make his debut until Jan. 2 as he recovered from off-season hip surgery. He averaged 14.7 points and 4.5 assists per game over that span after posting a career-high 28.9 points per game with the Boston Celtics the previous season.