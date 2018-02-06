NBA Rumors: Celtics A ‘Frontrunner’ For Tyreke Evans; Lou Williams Also In Play

Photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Tyreke Evans sweepstakes are heating up, folks.

The Memphis Grizzlies forward has generated buzz as a potential trade target ahead of the NBA’s Feb. 8 deadline, with the Boston Celtics reportedly in the mix as a suitor. Now, it appears the Celtics are one of three “frontrunners” to land Evans along with the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday.

The Miami Heat also are staying engaged on Evans, per Wojnarowski.

Memphis reportedly is seeking a first-round pick in return for the 28-year-old Evans, whose contract expires this summer. And while the Celtics might be unwilling to pay that price at the moment, they could look to acquire another first-rounder by dealing Marcus Smart before the deadline.

Boston then could flip that extra pick in a deal for Evans or Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams, according to The New York Times’ Marc Stein.

The Celtics are chasing that extra first-round pick in Marcus Smart trade talks in hopes of flipping it in a deal for either Lou Williams or Tyreke Evans, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 6, 2018

Ironically enough, the Nuggets reportedly are among the teams interested in trading for Smart. If Denver still wants Evans and knows Boston will try to use its compensation from the Smart trade to pursue the Grizzlies veteran, though, it might be more hesitant to make a deal.