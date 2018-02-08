NBA Rumors: Celtics Opt Not To Make Deadline Deal, Not Moving Marcus Smart

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics, by all accounts, looked to be in a staring contest with the Memphis Grizzlies. As the NBA trade deadline came and went, neither blinked.

The 3 p.m. ET deadline came and went Thursday afternoon, and the Celtics are standing pat, according to Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charnia.

Sources: Boston has made no deals, standing pat at the deadline and keeping guard Marcus Smart. Celtics value Smart tremendously — showed it in talks with other teams. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2018

As Charania points out, much of the Celtics’ inactivity centered around Boston’s insistence on getting the most value for Marcus Smart if they moved the guard. The Celtics were linked to the Grizzlies, specifically as it pertained to guard Tyreke Evans, but Memphis reportedly sought a first-round pick. There was some talk as to whether Boston might try to move Smart for a first-round pick it could flip to Memphis, but that never happened.

The Celtics now might turn their attention to the buyout market. The Sacramento Kings acquired Joe Johnson prior to the deadline, and they’re expected to buy out the veteran guard. If and when that happens, the Celtics are expected to be among his suitors.