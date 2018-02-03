NBA Rumors: Celtics Pursuing Trades For Tyreke Evans, Lou Williams

Photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images

After news broke Friday that the Boston Celtics will use their Disabled Player Exception to sign Greg Monroe, many assumed the C’s would be relatively quiet ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

Well, you reportedly can ditch that theory.

The Celtics are “in pursuit” of Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans and Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams, the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett reported Saturday, citing two Western Conference sources. Bulpett also said Boston has discussed other players, but that Evans and Williams are its “main targets.”

While Bulpett didn’t specify the nature of negotiations between Boston and L.A., he did offer some details on what it would take to land Evans.

“Memphis has been asking for a first-round pick for Evans, but the Celts haven’t yet been willing to go there,” Bulpett wrote. “Denver has reportedly offered Emmanuel Mudiay and a second-round pick, and while the C’s could propose something similar, the second -round pick (or picks) they could send would not be very high.”

Furthermore, Bulpett reported that, according to sources, the Celtics are being “careful” about pursing other wing players, as they don’t want to mess with the development of young stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

At 31 years old, Williams is in the midst of a career year, averaging 23.5 points and 5.2 assists per game for the Clips. Evans, meanwhile, is having his best season since his rookie campaign in 2009-2010, as the oft-injured guard is averaging 19.5 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists for the Grizzlies.

The deadline for NBA teams to make trade is 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 8.