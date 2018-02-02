NBA Rumors: Celtics To Sign Greg Monroe After Suns Buyout

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics appear to be getting some help in the frontcourt.

The Celtics are signing recently bought-out center Greg Monroe, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday, citing sources. Monroe, who is signing a one-year deal worth $5 million, according to Wojnarowski, reportedly had narrowed his choices to the Celtics or New Orleans Pelicans.

Whereas New Orleans offered a chance for more playing time in light of DeMarcus Cousins’ season-ending injury, Monroe apparently opted for more money and presumably a better chance to make a deep run in the playoffs.

The 6-foot-11 Monroe has split time between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns this season. The Bucks traded him to the Suns just five games into the season, and Phoenix bought out the 27-year-old Thursday.

In 25 games this season, Monroe is averaging 10.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Monroe almost certainly will come off the bench, but he’ll be an interesting addition to Boston’s second unit. He should give the Celtics an offensive boost once head coach Brad Stevens is able to sort out the rotation. Monroe also should be able to help on the glass, with Boston in the middle of the pack when it comes to rebounding.