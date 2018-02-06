NBA Rumors: Did Celtics Explore Trade For Blake Griffin Or DeAndre Jordan?

Photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Los Angeles Clippers traded Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons last week in a stunning blockbuster, and various rumors suggest L.A. also could deal away DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

So, where do the Boston Celtics stand amid this activity out west?

Well, the C’s reportedly have some level of interest in Williams, a point guard with an expiring contract who would provide much-needed scoring punch off the bench. But it doesn’t sound like trading for Griffin was much of a consideration or that a trade for Jordan is in the cards. (To no one’s surprise, really.)

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported Monday, citing league sources, that the Celtics’ interest in Williams is lukewarm. For as gifted as Williams is offensively, he’s a below-average defender, and sources told Himmelsbach the Celtics would have reservations about pairing the 31-year-old with Kyrie Irving on the NBA’s top-ranked defense.

Griffin, a former No. 1 overall pick, was a popular name linked to Boston in recent seasons leading up to his free agency last summer, but a source told Himmelsbach the Celtics never discussed a deal with the Clippers before they traded the All-Star power forward last week.

As for Jordan, the assumption has been the Clippers will seriously consider trading the talented big man, especially after dealing away Griffin. But sources told Himmelsbach the Celtics never have expressed serious interest in Jordan despite him being on the trade market for well over a year.

The most likely scenario for the Celtics, according to Himmelsbach, is that they’ll explore the buyout market after Thursday’s trade deadline passes, especially with Greg Monroe expected to join Boston as a free agent at some point in the coming days.