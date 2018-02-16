NBA Rumors: Dwyane Wade (Not Isaiah Thomas) Instigated Kevin Love-Cavs Drama

Photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images

Throughout his long, Hall-of-Fame-caliber career, Dwyane Wade has seemed like one of the “good guys” of the NBA.

Is it possible, however, that the Miami Heat guard has zero chill?

Kevin Love’s illness controversy — let’s call it Sickgate — rocked the Cavs in January. And initial reports cited Isaiah Thomas, who since has been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, as the chief instigator in the infamous Cavs vs. Love team meeting.

But now there’s this report from Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon, which implicates former Cav Dwyane Wade as the player who made the first stink about Love:

“Yes, Thomas was upset that Kevin Love went home with an illness before a 24-point loss to Oklahoma City had concluded on Jan. 20, and that he was not at practice the following day,” Vardon wrote. “But, sources said, it was Wade who first made an issue of it on Monday, challenging Lue to disclose where Love had been.

“Numerous players verbally attacked Love, who eventually explained his absence as part of a wide-ranging, heated discussion in which virtually no one was immune from criticism.”

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time Wade has had a questionable response to someone else’s illness.

Classy guy, that Dwyane Wade.