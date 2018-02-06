NBA Rumors: Here’s Celtics’ Most Likely Trade Deadline Scenario

Photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images

Is it time for the Boston Celtics to make a deal?

The C’s currently appear to be the best team in the Eastern Conference, and with the Cleveland Cavaliers in a horrific downward spiral, it might be time for Boston to put the finishing touches on what could be an NBA Finals roster.

Boston recently signed Greg Monroe after he was bought out by the Phoenix Suns, but while the Celtics have been linked to names like Lou Williams and Tyreke Evans, it reportedly is more than likely that they will stand pat at the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 8.

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported Monday, citing league sources, that the Celtics are unlikely to surrender the necessary assets to acquire one of the bench scorers at the deadline.

“Boston is reluctant to surrender first-round picks for what would likely be short-term gains, particularly with the (Golden State) Warriors still towering above,” Himmelsbach wrote. “The most likely scenario, sources said, would be for the Celtics to explore the buyout market after the deadline passes.”

Himmelsbach also noted that the C’s would like to hold onto their wealth of draft picks in order to make a more impactful deal (Anthony Davis?) that might not be available right now.

While Evans or Williams still could be an option for the Celtics, it appears that the price currently is too high for C’s to acquire those veteran scorers.