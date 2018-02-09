NBA Rumors: Here’s What Celtics Offered Grizzlies In Trade For Tyreke Evans

Photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics fell short in their quest to acquire Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, but it wasn’t for lack of trying.

The Celtics talked to the Grizzlies about a potential trade minutes before the deadline, per HoopsHype’s Alex Kennedy, who also reported what exactly Boston was offering in a deal.

The Boston Celtics were talking to the Memphis Grizzlies about a possible Tyreke Evans deal minutes before the deadline, but it doesn't appear they completed the trade. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) February 8, 2018

During the Celtics-Grizzlies talks, I'm told Boston offered two second-round picks and Guerschon Yabusele for Tyreke Evans. It doesn't appear they agreed to terms before the deadline. https://t.co/DOUhUB9WVW — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) February 8, 2018

According to USA TODAY’s Celtics Wire, the Grizzlies preferred to acquire Marcus Smart in exchange for Evans and a second-round draft pick, or a first-round pick in exchange for just Evans. The Celtics weren’t willing to meet those demands, and the Grizzlies ended up keeping Evans, who’s set to become a free agent after this season.

Evans, the fourth overall pick in 2009, is averaging 19.5 points, five assists and five rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game this season.