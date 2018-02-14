NBA Rumors: Kevin Garnett Prefers Most To Have Celtics Retire His Number

Photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images

There’s no doubt that Kevin Garnett one day will have his number retired by an NBA team.

The question, however, is which team(s) will send KG’s number to their rafters?

It’s a foregone conclusion the Minnesota Timberwolves will retire Garnett’s jersey. He’s the greatest player in franchise history. The idea of the Boston Celtics doing the same is gaining steam — as it should.

At the end of the day, it’s possible both teams honor Garnett. But if the Big Ticket only could cho0se one club to retire his number, who would he choose?

“(Garnett would) rather have his jersey retired in Boston than in Minnesota,” Celtics legend Paul Pierce recently told ESPN’s Chris Forsberg. “He’ll eventually have his number retired with the Timberwolves, too, but he’ll have to wait until management sells the team.”

Wow.

Pierce, who just had his number retired at TD Garden, is one of Garnett’s best friends, so he probably knows what he’s talking about.

This likely will upset T-Wolves fans, as Garnett spent the first 12 seasons of his career in Minnesota and eventually retired with the Wolves. By Contrast, KG spent only six seasons with the Celtics, who acquired him via trade in 2007.

But Garnett won his only NBA championship with the C’s and is one of the most popular players in team history. So, if he really does prefer to have his jersey retired in Boston, it’s not hard to see why.