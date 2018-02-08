NBA Rumors: Lakers Have ‘Cleared A Path’ For LeBron James, Paul George

The trade the Los Angeles Lakers made with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday might be a means to an end for L.A.
Like, a really, really big end.
The Lakers sent Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. to the Cavs in exchange for a package that included Isaiah Thomas. And in doing so, the Lakers “cleared a path” to acquire LeBron James and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George during the offseason, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.
Get ready for fireworks, L.A.
Furthermore, the Cavs reportedly did not receive a long-term commitment from James before executing the deal.
Now, could the Cavs’ flurry of deadline activity convince James to stay? Maybe. But it’s looking more and more like The King once again will be on the move this summer.
Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images
