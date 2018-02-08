NBA Rumors: Lakers Have ‘Cleared A Path’ For LeBron James, Paul George

The trade the Los Angeles Lakers made with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday might be a means to an end for L.A.

Like, a really, really big end.

The Lakers sent Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. to the Cavs in exchange for a package that included Isaiah Thomas. And in doing so, the Lakers “cleared a path” to acquire LeBron James and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George during the offseason, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

"The Cavaliers have just cleared a path for the Lakers to go after Paul George and LeBron James this summer." –Brian Windhorst pic.twitter.com/MSv6bETxVr — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 8, 2018

Get ready for fireworks, L.A.

Furthermore, the Cavs reportedly did not receive a long-term commitment from James before executing the deal.

The Cavs did not get a commitment from LeBron James that he will stay past this season before executing today's trade, sources said. Team still took on $28 million and traded a future first. https://t.co/Eal9t1E0bG — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) February 8, 2018

Now, could the Cavs’ flurry of deadline activity convince James to stay? Maybe. But it’s looking more and more like The King once again will be on the move this summer.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images