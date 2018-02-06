NBA Rumors: LeBron James Not Planning On Waiving No-Trade Clause

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports

With the NBA Trade Deadline just a few days away, it appears LeBron James will be staying put in Cleveland.

But it’s not because of a lack of interest on the trade market.

Teams around the league reportedly are doing their “due diligence” on inquiring with the Cleveland Cavaliers about James’ willingness to waive his no-trade clause, according to “The Vertical’s” Shams Charania.

Though teams are reaching out, however, it doesn’t appear James has any intent of waiving his clause in favor of heading somewhere that may be better suited to win a championship this season.

Sources: As NBA teams do due diligence on his no-trade clause and potential of him dropping it, LeBron James is determined to see year through in Cleveland, focused on season and will not waive the clause. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2018

James is set to be a free-agent after this campaign, and all signs of late have pointed toward him bolting from Cleveland and playing elsewhere come this fall.

Additionally, LeBron being one of the few NBA players with a no-trade clause certainly could put a wrinkle in the Cavs’ long-term plans. Cleveland obviously will get nothing if he walks in free-agency, and with the current group floundering, trading him in exchange for some assets potentially could be worth their while.

But it appears that’s not in the cards, and LeBron will see where the rest of this season in Cleveland takes him.