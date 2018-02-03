NBA Rumors: Thunder Interested Trade For Clippers’ Avery Bradley

Photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images

Avery Bradley might be on the move again.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are interested in acquiring the guard from the Los Angeles Clippers ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Washington Post’s Tim Bontemps reported Friday, citing sources. Bradley arrived in Los Angeles last week from the Detroit Pistons as part of the Blake Griffin trade, and many believe the 27-year-old soon-to-be free agent won’t play at Staples Center long due to his ongoing groin-injury problems and expiring contract.

The Thunder reportedly want to bolster their backcourt in the aftermath of the season-ending knee injury Andre Roberson suffered last Saturday. Bradley can soften the impact of Roberson’s loss on the defensive end, while adding offensive punch from the bench.

Bontemps claims Oklahoma City’s lack of assets represents a potential sticking point in Bradley trade negotiations. Having already traded its first-round picks in the 2018 and 2020 NBA Drafts, the earliest first-round pick OKC can offer would be 2022. The Thunder also aren’t willing to part ways with rookie guard Terrance Ferguson in any deal.

Bradley is expected to debut for the Clippers on Saturday afternoon against the Chicago Bulls. He also might play for Los Angeles on Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks. Whether he remains with the Clippers past the NBA trade deadline, which will be at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, might depend on what kind of offer the Thunder can conjure from limited options.