NBA Rumors: Why Pelicans Lead Celtics In Chase For Greg Monroe

Greg Monroe is more likely to go home than to Boston for his next NBA adventure.

The New Orleans Pelicans lead the race to sign the free-agent center, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday, citing NBA sources. Monroe spoke with Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry on Wednesday night after the Phoenix Suns bought out the remainder of his contract, and New Orleans reportedly will pursue the 27-year-old aggressively until he decides on his next move.

The Pelicans are looking to fill the void DeMarcus Cousins’ season-ending injury created in the their lineup. They can offer Monroe plenty of playing time the opportunity to represent his hometown team, and those prospects appeal to Monroe, according to Wojnarowski’s sources.

The Boston Celtics also are interested in Monroe and can offer him more money than New Orleans for the rest of the season due to their $8.4 million disabled player exception from Gordon Hayward’s injury.

The San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards also are joining the hunt for Monroe, according to TNT’s David Alrdrige.

Monroe will become an unrestricted free agent at 5 p.m. ET on Friday once he clears waivers. Wojnarowski’s sources expect him to decide on his new team Friday or Saturday.