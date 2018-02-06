NBA Rumors: Why Warriors’ Interest In Clippers’ Avery Bradley Went ‘Nowhere’

Photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images

Avery Bradley might be challenging for the NBA championship this season if the Golden State Warriors’ cupboard wasn’t so bare.

Ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, the Warriors checked in with the Los Angeles Clippers about Bradley, ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported Tuesday, citing NBA sources. Golden State wants to bolster its bench but didn’t have enough to convince the Clippers to part ways with Bradley, whom they recently acquired from the Detroit Pistons in the Blake Griffin trade.

“Warriors have little to deal beyond minimum-salaried players, second-round picks starting in 2020, and first-rounders they obviously won’t flip for bench guys,” Lowe writes.

The Warriors joined the Oklahoma City Thunder among teams that reportedly are interested in trading for Bradley. The 27-year-old is a solid two-way player with an expiring contract, so we expect the former Boston Celtics and Pistons guard’s name to remain in the rumor mill until the NBA trade deadline, which will be at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, passes.