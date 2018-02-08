NBA Trade Deadline 2018: Latest Rumors, News, Updates On Final Day

Photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images

We’ve hit the home stretch, folks.

The NBA trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, leaving precious hours for teams to make one last move. Wednesday didn’t feature much action, but there a few names out there — notably DeAndre Jordan, Tyreke Evans and Avery Bradley — who could have new homes before the day is done.

Keep it here for all the latest news, rumors and deals across the league as 3 p.m. nears.

11:32 a.m.: The Detroit Pistons are especially active today.

Pistons and Pelicans seriously discussing a Brice Johnson-Dante Cunningham deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

11:21 a.m.: The Jameer Nelson trade isn’t exactly a blockbuster, but there reportedly are picks involved, too.

Sources: As part of Jameer Nelson deal, Bulls and Pistons are swapping their second-round picks in 2022. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2018

11:08 a.m.: We have a deal!

Sources: Detroit is sending center Willie Reed to the Bulls for Jameer Nelson, who shores up Pistons' PG rotation. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2018

10:44 a.m.: Well, that’s no fun…

Several teams tell ESPN that they're already easing out of the trade market today to focus on filling needs with what is expected to be a strong post-deadline pool of free agents in the buyout market. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

10:04 a.m.: Could the Utah Jazz move guard Rodney Hood before the deadline? He has plenty of suitors, per Marc Stein.

Watching Utah today will be fascinating, with some 20 teams said to have inquired about Rodney Hood. Does Dennis Lindsey resist the interest and keep Hood … but also allow him to become a restricted free agent July 1? — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 8, 2018

Hood apparently wouldn’t mind a change of scenery, either.

“My gut feeling is that I won’t be here by the deadline,” Hood recently told Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania. “I’ve enjoyed my time here, but I’ve felt isolated the past month and I would not be surprised if I was moved.

9:22 a.m.: We suppose a good offer is better than a bad one…

On DeAndre Jordan, Clippers have told inquiring teams: Make the offer a good one. Message has been there won’t be a Jordan auction before 3 pm. LA willing to hold onto him, evaluate options this summer. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) February 8, 2018

9:20 a.m.: Keep a close eye on… the Nuggets?

One team that could play immense part in dictating final hours of trade deadline: Denver. They're active on several fronts, including trying to acquire Tyreke Evans, move Emmanuel Mudiay and Wilson Chandler, and use pick to incentivize a team to take on Kenneth Faried’s contract. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

9:19 a.m.: Here’s one framework for an Avery Bradley deal involving the San Antonio Spurs, according to The New York Times’ Marc Stein:

Danny Green and a first-round pick for Avery Bradley is one potential trade construction that the Spurs and Clippers have discussed, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 8, 2018

8:54 a.m.: New York Knicks big man Joakim Noah reportedly is drawing interest from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Assuming the Knicks don’t find a trade for Joakim Noah, opposing executives expect OKC and Minnesota to be among the teams interested in Noah if he’s waived or bought out by the Knicks, per sources. As of earlier this week, Noah remained opposed to a buyout, sources say. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 8, 2018

8:52 a.m.: The Cleveland Cavaliers still are in the hunt for Los Angeles Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan, per Jordan Schultz of Yahoo! Sports.

#Clippers and #Cavs spent last night engaged in serious trade talks revolving DeAndre Jordan, per league source. Should a deal get done however, Clips are insisting it include the #Nets pick (which Dan Gilbert doesn't want to surrender). I'm told only the Cavs pick is on table. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 8, 2018

Per a league source, one caveat to a potential DeAndre Jordan trade is that the #Clippers would require a big in return from the #Cavs or move another piece to get a big. It is worth noting that Montrezl Harrell (plus 22 PER) has played quite well for LA. https://t.co/nxDt7HyjTM — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 8, 2018

Could a third team get involved here, too?

The Clippers and Cavaliers continue to discuss the possibility of a trade centered on DeAndre Jordan, including conversations with potential third teams to help create a pathway to a deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

8:06 a.m.: We have an update on the Tyreke Evans front, and it’s not great for the Boston Celtics.

Sources: Memphis still holding out for a first-round pick to move Tyreke Evans — and Boston, Denver and Philadelphia have resisted offers beyond either a young player or a second-rounder. First-rounders have never been gripped so tightly in the league — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

We hope Adrian Wojnarowski is wrong about this one:

As NBA GM’s prepared for the final hours to the trade deadline, there was little enthusiasm for an impactful final day of player movement. Deals, yes. Difference-makers? Not so much. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

8 a.m. ET: Here the most notable overnight developments, courtesy of ESPN’s insider extraordinaire, Adrian Wojnarowski.

First, an update on Los Angeles Lakers big man Julius Randle:

So far, the Lakers have turned down several teams offering second-round picks for Julius Randle, league sources tell ESPN. No one will offer a first with him headed into restricted free agency. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

It appears Marc Gasol is staying put with the Memphis Grizzlies:

Teams reaching out to Memphis on Marc Gasol have been consistently shut down, league sources tell ESPN. Grizzlies refuse to discuss trades on the franchise center. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

The Indiana Pacers might be trying to clear some cap space: