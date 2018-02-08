NBA

NBA Trade Deadline 2018: Latest Rumors, News, Updates On Final Day

by on Thu, Feb 8, 2018 at 11:32AM
Grizzlies forward Tyreke Evans

Photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images

We’ve hit the home stretch, folks.

The NBA trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, leaving precious hours for teams to make one last move. Wednesday didn’t feature much action, but there a few names out there — notably DeAndre Jordan, Tyreke Evans and Avery Bradley — who could have new homes before the day is done.

Keep it here for all the latest news, rumors and deals across the league as 3 p.m. nears.

11:32 a.m.: The Detroit Pistons are especially active today.

11:21 a.m.: The Jameer Nelson trade isn’t exactly a blockbuster, but there reportedly are picks involved, too.

11:08 a.m.: We have a deal!

10:44 a.m.: Well, that’s no fun…

10:04 a.m.: Could the Utah Jazz move guard Rodney Hood before the deadline? He has plenty of suitors, per Marc Stein.

Hood apparently wouldn’t mind a change of scenery, either.

“My gut feeling is that I won’t be here by the deadline,” Hood recently told Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania. “I’ve enjoyed my time here, but I’ve felt isolated the past month and I would not be surprised if I was moved.

9:22 a.m.: We suppose a good offer is better than a bad one…

9:20 a.m.: Keep a close eye on… the Nuggets?

9:19 a.m.: Here’s one framework for an Avery Bradley deal involving the San Antonio Spurs, according to The New York Times’ Marc Stein:

8:54 a.m.: New York Knicks big man Joakim Noah reportedly is drawing interest from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.

8:52 a.m.: The Cleveland Cavaliers still are in the hunt for Los Angeles Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan, per Jordan Schultz of Yahoo! Sports.

Could a third team get involved here, too?

8:06 a.m.: We have an update on the Tyreke Evans front, and it’s not great for the Boston Celtics.

We hope Adrian Wojnarowski is wrong about this one:

8 a.m. ET: Here the most notable overnight developments, courtesy of ESPN’s insider extraordinaire, Adrian Wojnarowski.

First, an update on Los Angeles Lakers big man Julius Randle:

It appears Marc Gasol is staying put with the Memphis Grizzlies:

The Indiana Pacers might be trying to clear some cap space:

