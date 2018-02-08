NBA Trade Deadline 2018: Latest Rumors, News, Updates On Final Day

We’ve hit the home stretch, folks.
The NBA trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, leaving precious hours for teams to make one last move. Wednesday didn’t feature much action, but there a few names out there — notably DeAndre Jordan, Tyreke Evans and Avery Bradley — who could have new homes before the day is done.
Keep it here for all the latest news, rumors and deals across the league as 3 p.m. nears.
11:32 a.m.: The Detroit Pistons are especially active today.
11:21 a.m.: The Jameer Nelson trade isn’t exactly a blockbuster, but there reportedly are picks involved, too.
11:08 a.m.: We have a deal!
10:44 a.m.: Well, that’s no fun…
10:04 a.m.: Could the Utah Jazz move guard Rodney Hood before the deadline? He has plenty of suitors, per Marc Stein.
Hood apparently wouldn’t mind a change of scenery, either.
“My gut feeling is that I won’t be here by the deadline,” Hood recently told Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania. “I’ve enjoyed my time here, but I’ve felt isolated the past month and I would not be surprised if I was moved.
9:22 a.m.: We suppose a good offer is better than a bad one…
9:20 a.m.: Keep a close eye on… the Nuggets?
9:19 a.m.: Here’s one framework for an Avery Bradley deal involving the San Antonio Spurs, according to The New York Times’ Marc Stein:
8:54 a.m.: New York Knicks big man Joakim Noah reportedly is drawing interest from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.
8:52 a.m.: The Cleveland Cavaliers still are in the hunt for Los Angeles Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan, per Jordan Schultz of Yahoo! Sports.
Could a third team get involved here, too?
8:06 a.m.: We have an update on the Tyreke Evans front, and it’s not great for the Boston Celtics.
We hope Adrian Wojnarowski is wrong about this one:
8 a.m. ET: Here the most notable overnight developments, courtesy of ESPN’s insider extraordinaire, Adrian Wojnarowski.
First, an update on Los Angeles Lakers big man Julius Randle:
It appears Marc Gasol is staying put with the Memphis Grizzlies:
The Indiana Pacers might be trying to clear some cap space:
