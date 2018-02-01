NESN Soccer Show: Arsenal Biggest Winner On Transfer Deadline Day

January 2018 was unlike any other winter transfer window in recent memory.

Flush with television cash, Premier League teams spent large sums on players from near and far in an effort to improve their fortunes in the latter stages of the season and beyond. Thus, a flurry of activity at the top end of the EPL made the January transfer window one of the most exciting we’ve ever seen.

The action started Jan. 1 and continued through transfer deadline day, when Arsenal’s club-record signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund prompted a striker merry-go-round involving the German club and Chelsea FC.

Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard examined the most important transfer deadline day moves, explained why Arsenal won big and revealed why Real Madrid lost out during the January transfer window on this week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Show,” which you can watch in the above video.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/ArsenalVideosHD