NESN Soccer Show: When Will Chelsea Fire Antonio Conte As Manager?

by on Thu, Feb 8, 2018 at 11:56AM
Antonio Conte is on borrowed time at Chelsea FC, but we don’t know how much the Blues are willing to lend him.

The Chelsea manager’s relationship with the club has strained to the breaking point, with many believing owner Roman Abramovich is ready to fire the Italian sooner rather than later due to Chelsea’s weak defense of its Premier League title and Conte’s ongoing feud with the board over transfers.

On this week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Show,” Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard examine why Chelsea has dipped in Conte’s second season at the club and who might replace him if Abramovich wields the ax.

They also discuss Christian Pulisic’s transfer links with Bayern Munich and Manchester United and look ahead to the upcoming Premier League game between Tottenham and Arsenal and UEFA Champions League games between Juventus and Tottenham and Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Listen to the “NESN Soccer Show” episode below.

