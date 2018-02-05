New Orleans Newspaper Roasts Falcons After Eagles’ Super Bowl Win

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Atlanta Falcons’ Super Bowl nightmare might continue through the end of history.

The New Orleans Times-Picayune zinged the Falcons with its headline Monday in the aftermath of the Philadelphia Eagles’ 41-33 upset win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. The newspaper dubbed the Eagles the “Birds of Play” before reminding Atlanta of its Super Bowl LI demise.

New Orleans Times-Picayune pic.twitter.com/bOykTSP45k — Sports Front Pages (@SportsFrontPage) February 5, 2018

Atlanta famousley blew a 25-point lead over the Patriots in Super Bowl LI and now owns the record for biggest collapse in Super Bowl history.

The Times-Picayune editors, who’ve been on fire during the NFL playoffs, probably won’t let Atlanta forget about it any time soon.