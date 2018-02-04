New York Church Makes Desperate Plea To God With Anti-Patriots Sign

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

You know what they say: “If you can’t beat em, call the divine.”

OK, maybe that’s not an actual saying, but don’t tell that to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

The Ellicottsville, N.Y.-based house of worship recently pleaded with the big man upstairs to prevent the New England Patriots from beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

Check out this hilarious sign:

We like to think God has bigger things to worry about than a football game, but who knows.

Anti-Patriots vitriol has spewed out of an incalculable amount of sources in the lead up to the big game in Minnesota. Institutions like the Boston Children’s Hospital, however, are making sure the Pats get some good vibes before game day.