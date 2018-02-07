NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick ‘Locked In’ As Patriots Head Coach In 2018

Photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

Josh McDaniels won’t be head coach of the Indianapolis Colts or New England Patriots in 2018.

Bill Belichick is “locked in” to coach the Patriots in 2018, a source told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. ProFootballTalk confirmed the news, saying Belichick is not leaving the Patriots, via a source.

McDaniels, who was announced as the Colts’ next head coach Tuesday morning, reportedly will stay with the Patriots as offensive coordinator.

There was speculation prior to Super Bowl LII that Belichick could retire after the 2017 season. It seems there won’t be as much turnover as originally expected atop the Patriots.

Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was hired by the Detroit Lions as their next head coach, but it was possible McDaniels was going to take assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski and special teams coach Joe Judge with him to the Colts. Now it seems likely they’ll stay with McDaniels on the Patriots.