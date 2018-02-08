NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick ‘Not Acting’ Like He’s Leaving Patriots ‘Anytime Soon’

Photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images

At this point, it’s looking like New England Patriots fans can stop worrying about Bill Belichick retiring.

Rumors of The Hoodie leaving the Pats have been swirling ever since the Patriots’ disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. But Josh McDaniels’ decision to return to New England, as well as reports that Belichick is “locked in” to coaching the Patriots in 2018, seemingly indicate that Belichick isn’t going anywhere.

And then there’s this nugget from MMQB’s Peter King, which popped up in a story published Thursday about why McDaniels is staying with the Patriots:

“Asked about the idea that Belichick could be on his way out,” King wrote, “one Patriots source said that based on the work he’s been doing on the draft and free agency, ‘He’s certainly not acting like he’s leaving anytime soon.’ ”

Until Belichick confirms he’s returning, these kinds of reports will have to suffice.

Another strong sign that all is well in New England came Wednesday night, when Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft were spotted having a very not-private dinner.

Could Belichick stun everyone and leave the franchise he’s led to five Super Bowl victories? Sure, considering we know virtually nothing about what goes on in side the man’s head. But for now, it looks as if the 65-year-old will be back on the Patriots’ sideline in 2018.