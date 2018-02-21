NFL Rumors: Broncos Want To Trade Trevor Siemian In QB Shakeup

Photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images

Trevor Siemian should prepare for a new NFL adventure.

The Denver Broncos will attempt to trade the 26-year-old quarterback this offseason as part of an “aggressive” shakeup at the position, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday via Twitter.

As Combine conversations loom, one QB who will be discussed is Trevor Siemian. The #Broncos QB is expected to be available via trade, as the team will address the QB position aggressively in FA & the draft. Could be Paxton Lynch, then 2 other new QBs in Denver. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 21, 2018

Siemian started 24 games for the Broncos over the last two seasons, amassing a 13-11 record. He went 5-5 and threw for 2,285 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in a 2017 season, in which he failed to convince Broncos general manager John Elway he’s the right quarterback to lead the team in the present and future.

NFL Media’s Marc Sessler suggested Wednesday the Broncos might receive a late-round draft pick in exchange for Siemian. If no team makes an acceptable offer for Siemian, Sessler believes the Broncos are “just as likely” to release him.

Denver is expected to pursue free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins and also might select a quarterback with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Case Keenum, AJ McCarron, Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Bradford are among Denver’s other potential targets.

The Broncos’ plans almost certainly spell the end of Siemian’s stay with the team, with Brock Osweiler expected to suffer a similar fate.