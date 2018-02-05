NFL Rumors: Greg Schiano Expected To Become New Patriots Defensive Coordinator

If you believe the latest report, the New England Patriots will not be promoting from within at defensive coordinator.
The Patriots are expected to hire Greg Schiano as their next defensive coordinator to replace Matt Patricia, Zach Barnett of FootballScoop.com reported Monday, citing a source.
It was reported last week that Schiano, who currently is the defensive coordinator at Ohio State, would interview for the Patriots’ D-coordinator job left vacant by Patricia, who is expected to become the Detroit Lions’ next head coach.
Schiano’s interest in the position makes sense, as the former Rutgers head coach has a close relationship with New England head coach Bill Belichick. Yet many expected Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores to assume Patricia’s role, as the organization has a history of going in-house for its coaching changes.
Schiano hasn’t coached in the NFL since 2013, when he served a two-year stint as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
