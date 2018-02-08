NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers Agree To Deal Making QB NFL’s Highest-Paid Player

Photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jimmy Garoppolo, as expected, is getting paid in a big way — perhaps bigger than anyone might have expected.

The San Francisco 49ers have accomplished the biggest goal of their offseason, locking up the quarterback to a long-term contract extension, according to reports. In the process, the 49ers will make Garoppolo the highest-paid player in the NFL.

The contract is a five-year deal worth $137.5 million, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garofolo.

The 49ers acquired the QB from the New England Patriots at the NFL trade deadline. After sitting for a couple of weeks, Garoppolo took over in Week 13 and just kept winning. The Niners went 5-0 with the former second-round pick under center, as Garoppolo completed 67 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns and five interceptions for San Fran.

Obviously, that’s a ton of money for a 26-year-old quarterback with just seven career starts under his belt. But Garoppolo sat behind Tom Brady in New England for three years, and he also impressed as the starter through two weeks in 2016. Garoppolo completed 71 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and no picks before leaving with a shoulder injury in Week 2 as Brady’s replacement while the QB served a four-game suspension.