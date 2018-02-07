NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels’ Agent Was Against Turning Down Colts Job

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Even Josh McDaniels’ agent knew the offensive coordinator was taking a huge career risk by spurning the Indianapolis Colts to remain with the New England Patriots.

From NFL.com:

(NFL Media’s Mike) Garafolo reported on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” that even McDaniels’ agent, Bob Lamonte, told the OC that he’s making perhaps the biggest professional mistake of his career by backing out of this Colts job at this point, according to sources informed of the talks between McDaniels and his agent.

Garafolo went on to note Lamonte also represents Colts general manager Chris Ballard, who now must scramble to find a new head coach after McDaniels’ about-face.

Lamonte was right to be concerned. By bailing on the Colts this late in the hiring process — Indy already had hired a few of McDaniels’ would-be assistants — McDaniels all but erased any chance he had of landing a head-coaching job outside New England in the near future.

If McDaniels winds up succeeding Bill Belichick as Patriots head coach, however, his decision will have been worth the risk.