NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels ‘Likely’ To Be Bill Belichick’s Coaching Successor

Josh McDaniels appears to be putting all his eggs in New England’s basket.

The Patriots offensive coordinator stunned the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, backing out of his agreement to become their next head coach and opting to stay in New England. Why the change of heart? According to reports, McDaniels received a contract “sweetener” from Patriots owner Robert Kraft and an assurance that Bill Belichick would stay on as head coach in 2018.

So, about that second part…

While the Patriots did not give McDaniels any explicit written insurance he would become New England’s next head coach, it is “likely” the offensive coordinator will take Belichick’s job whenever he steps down, Peter King of MMQB.com reported Tuesday morning.

When the 65-year-old Belichick will step away is uncertain, though. ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed Tuesday morning that Belichick will coach the Patriots in 2018 and possibly beyond, although the details of his contract are unclear.

“I believe that he has multiple years left on his contract,” Schefter told WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” radio show, via WEEI.com. “We don’t know whether that is two or three, but I believe he has more time than this year. No one knows for sure other than Bill Belichick and the Krafts.”

Schefter then added he also believes McDaniels is the “successor in waiting” to Belichick in New England — while leaving the door open for another surprise development.

“That is how it may feel today,” Schefter said. “Again, things change. Last week, it felt like Josh McDaniels was going to be the coach (of the Colts) and now he’s not. It is tough to predict.”