NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels Previously Didn’t Want To Succeed Bill Belichick

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

Josh McDaniels appears to be on course to become the New England Patriots’ next head coach once Bill Belichick walks away, but the position might not be one he’s long coveted.

McDaniels stunned the football world Tuesday when he decided to withdraw his interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching vacancy, instead opting to remain with the Patriots as their offensive coordinator. A sitdown meeting with owner Robert Kraft, president Jonathan Kraft and Belichick reportedly caused the change of heart for McDaniels, who allegedly is the likely head coach in waiting in New England.

Following in Belichick’s footsteps will be a tall task for McDaniels, who is well aware of the expectations that will come if he is indeed the Patriots’ next head coach. With this in mind, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reports that McDaniels previously was disinterested in taking over control in New England.

“McDaniels, who a source confirmed got a significant raise, has privately said in the past that he did not want to be the coach who succeeds Belichick,” Reiss writes. “Although he since may have changed his mind, McDaniels knows Belichick, after five Super Bowl victories, will be a hard act to follow.”

Well, it looks like McDaniels has overcome these reservations, though time will tell when he climbs the Patriots coaching ladder.