NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels Still Taking Colts Coaching Job Despite Rumblings

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

New England Patriots fans hoping for a silver lining in Josh McDaniels sticking around shouldn’t get their hopes up.

A few rumors swirled Sunday that the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, expected to accept the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach job this offseason, might have a change of heart and stay in New England. McDaniels didn’t exactly squash those rumors after the Patriots’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

But the Colts are “moving forward” with McDaniels as their head coach and will be very unhappy with any other result, Mike Chappell of IndySportsCentral.com reported early Monday morning, citing sources.

I've been told Colts moving forward with McDaniels as HC as planned. If that changes, they'll be royally pissed off. And with good reason. An agreement, yes unofficial because of league rules, is in place. https://t.co/71xVwA701m — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) February 5, 2018

ESPN’s Adam Schefter appeared to confirm that report Monday morning, as sources told him both McDaniels and Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia are expected to be formally named head coaches of the Colts and Detroit Lions, respectively, sometime this week.

There could be plenty of changes in New England this offseason. While head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady are expected to return, both coordinators appear out the door, and several high-profile Patriots players could join them in 2018 free agency.