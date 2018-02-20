NFL Rumors: Not All Patriots Knew Of Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl LII Benching

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Malcolm Butler Super Bowl LII benching saga rages on.

After New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty claimed the Patriots knew that Butler wasn’t going to start against the Philadelphia Eagles, one of his fellow starters refuted that idea.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported that she spoke to a Patriots player who elected to remain anonymous, and he said he was not aware that Butler would not be starting against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Not all the #Patriots players knew Malcolm Butler wasn't starting…and that is the case on defense too, still. "I definitely didn't know that," one #Pats players said again this morning. That is over and done with though. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 19, 2018

And when someone suggested that the player was a bench-warmer, Anderson noted this was a starter that she spoke to.

Check my TL. I wouldn’t be talking to backups…nor would I be talking to just one player. That was just early this morning. This is not a rookie page. #keepscrolling #peskyfacts 💅🏽 Anyways, old news… https://t.co/iZssa3Zah8 — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 19, 2018

Butler played a single special teams snap in the Patriots’ loss to the Eagles, and refuted reports that he was benched for violating team rules during the week.

Whatever the reason was for Butler’s benching, we almost certainly have seen the last of the cornerback in New England, as the Patriots will need to focus on replacing the unrestricted free agent in the offseason.