NFL Rumors: Patriots Have New Power Trio In Waiting To Succeed Current Duo

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots’ “power trio” reportedly convinced offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to ditch the Indianapolis Colts in meeting Tuesday.

That trio is head coach Bill Belichick, owner Robert Kraft and president Jonathan Kraft. With McDaniels on board for the foreseeable future, there could be a new power trio in waiting.

Jonathan Kraft will eventually take over the reins from his father. McDaniels “should become head coach” after Belichick retires, The MMQB’s Albert Breer reported Thursday. And director of player personnel Nick Caserio “should ascend to (general manager)” when Belichick retires, Breer reported.

That should leave Patriots fans feeling pretty good about their organization.

Kraft has had a role in the franchise since his father bought the team in 1994. McDaniels first came on board in 2001 and had a position on the team in all five of the Patriots’ Super Bowl wins. Caserio started with the Patriots in 2002 and has four rings with the team.

Handing the reins to McDaniels, Caserio and Kraft seems like a perfect succession plan to keep the Patriot Way rolling after Belichick walks away. And no one knows when Belichick will eventually decide to do just that.