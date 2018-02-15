NFL Rumors: Patriots Wind Up Losing Assistant Coach To Colts, After All

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, special teams coach Joe Judge and assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski all were rumored to be going to the Indianapolis Colts, but they wound up sticking with New England. The Patriots reportedly will lose an assistant coach to the Colts, however.

The Colts are hiring Ray Ventrone, who spent the last three seasons as the Patriots’ assistant special teams coach, as their special teams coach, a source told the Sporting News’ Alex Marvez on Thursday. Ventrone played 10 seasons in the NFL, including four with the Patriots.

Ventrone will serve under new Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was hired after McDaniels spurned the organization to stay with the Patriots.

It’s not clear if the Patriots will replace Ventrone on their staff.