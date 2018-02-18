NFL Rumors: ‘Reasonable Chance’ Patriots Bring Back James Harrison

Photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images

Super Bowl LII might not have been James Harrison’s final act as a New England Patriot after all.

There’s a “reasonable chance” the Patriots bring back the veteran linebacker for the 2018 season, Boston Sports Journal’s Chris Price reported Saturday. And although Harrison would enter next season at 40 years old, commitment shouldn’t be a concern, as he recently said he’d like to play for as many as two more years.

“It’s early in the team-building process,” Price wrote, “but according to a source close to James Harrison, there’s a ‘reasonable chance’ he could play for the Patriots in 2018.”

New England’s pass rush was non-existent at times last season, largely thanks to injuries to key players like Dont’a Hightower. And although Hightower will be back, and the Patriots likely will address their defense in the 2018 NFL Draft, Harrison still could play a vital role.

The 39-year-old played a combined four regular and postseason games with the Patriots after being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, totaling two sacks, 10 tackles and one forced fumble.