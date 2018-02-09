NFL Rumors: Rob Gronkowski Retirement Talk Not Just Emotional Response

Rob Gronkowski explained in the immediate aftermath of Super Bowl LII that he needed some time to contemplate his future before deciding whether he’d return for the 2018 NFL season.

Some suggested Gronkowski’s comments were a knee-jerk response to the Patriots’ loss or the concussion he suffered two weeks prior in New England’s AFC Championship Game win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Or maybe they were Gronk’s way of angling for a new contract?

Well, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported Friday that Gronkowski was considering retirement even before Sunday’s Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles or his recent concussion. Therefore, the chatter surrounding his future should be taken very seriously.

“What I’m told from the people that I’ve spoken to, who have spoken to Rob Gronkowski, is that this was not an emotional situation where this is the first time that he’s considered retirement,” Darlington said Friday on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” “In fact, it’s not even just having to do with the concussion he suffered in the AFC Championship Game. But in fact weeks before that, Gronkowski was telling people around him that the toll on his body was making him lean toward the potential that this was his last season.

“This is a very serious thing for Gronkowski at this point. He will certainly continue to contemplate retirement. It’s not a done deal by any means. But this is not something that is simply an emotional approach to the loss of the Super Bowl nor is it an emotional response to the concussion. This is something that Gronkowski was considering long before both of those instances during the 2017 season.”

Gronkowski, who turns 29 in May, has dealt with a whole bunch of injuries throughout his career, even undergoing several back surgeries. No one would blame him for considering his future health, but the retirement talk certainly is raising some eyebrows with Gronk coming off another All-Pro season in the prime of his Hall of Fame-caliber career.

