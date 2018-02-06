NFL Rumors: Seven Favorites To Acquire Eagles’ Nick Foles After Super Bowl Win

Photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

Nick Foles might leave Philadelphia this offseason in a blaze of glory. Then again, he might not.

As the Philadelphia Eagles consider whether to keep their Super Bowl-winning quarterback or trade him this offseason, oddsmakers have named seven teams most likely to acquire him if the Eagles choose the latter option.

The Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets are the favorites to acquire Foles by Week 1 of the 2018, with Bovada giving each team 5/1 odds of doing so, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Corey Seidman. The Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos are next at 7/1, with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings rounding out the group at 14/1.

Foles’ stock is high, following his standout performance against the New England Patriots in the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII victory. Seidman suggests the Eagles could net a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft in exchange for Foles.

But he also speculates Philadelphia will keep him and his manageable $7.6 million contract as insurance in case nominal starter Carson Wentz doesn’t fully recover from his ACL injury in time to reproduce his 2017 form over the course of the season.

Some personnel decisions pose bigger headaches than others, and the Eagles’ Foles dilemma seems like a welcome one.